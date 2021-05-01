A TALE
Johnny was a boy who was misunderstood. He could not keep seated. Even in school, he would always have to stand. He was a boy who had to move. And that’s what the teachers could not understand.
These misunderstandings led to Johnny being treated like a hood. His inability to remain seated caused his teachers to take a stand. They sent him to detention with hopes that he would grow to understand that there are times to remain seated and times when he should stand.
But none of their punishments could make Johnny understand. Even when his father promised a whipping so that all Johnny could do is stand, Johnny could not keep still. He could not keep his seat. More often than not, Johnny was on his feet. No matter the classroom law of the land, Johnny would still, still stand.
See Johnny was a good boy. Don’t misunderstand. Johnny had a good heart. He was a good friend. Even his teachers liked him. But he could not stay seated. He could not follow the rules. He came to know trouble like the back of his hand. And that’s what his teachers just could not stand.
Trouble followed Johnny throughout his childhood. Some thought he would be worthless because he could not keep still. Some thought him a loss this boy who must stand, this boy who must move, this boy with the million-dollar smile, so misunderstood they wondered with Johnny now grown if he would be any kind of man.
At a time of war, for his country Johnny stood. Enlistment papers he did sign. The military snapped Johnny into line. But not completely. Not fully. Johnny remained Johnny, now a young man often misunderstood. So often on guard, on KP, on numerous other details, Johnny had to stand.
In a foreign land, Johnny did what he could. This boy who could not sit. This man who had to stand. His unit under fire, enemies had them all pinned down. They sat and waited, round after round. Until Johnny could no longer sit. And Johnny made his stand.
The boy who spent his school days treated like a hood, fought the enemy 30 to one man. Johnny could not keep still. He opened up a space for his buddies to get through once they picked up Johnny’s pace. And Johnny kept moving despite his many wounds. He kept moving until his buddies were safe. He kept going until he could no longer stand.
Johnny was a boy who was misunderstood. He stayed in trouble because he could not keep seated. Now, they all understand that is the very thing that made him a hero in that foreign land. But Johnny now is forever still. He won’t rise any more. And as Johnny’s coffin passes, it is we who all now stand.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.