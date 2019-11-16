In an effort to create a new game to take America by storm, I give you Jeep Slap. Yeah, I've created a driving game that steals from another, long-established driving game.
Jeep Slap is similar to Punch Buggy.
With Punch Buggy, you punch a fellow car rider whenever seeing a Volkswagen Bug/Beetle.
With Jeep Slap, you slap a fellow car rider whenever seeing a Jeep.
With Punch Buggy, people yell “Punch Buggy” upon seeing a VW and punching someone.
With Jeep Slap, you simultaneously slap a fellow car rider while singing “Jeep Slap, it’s a Jeep Slap ... Jeep Slap, bay-beeeeee” to the tune of the chorus from the B-52’s “Love Shack.”
With Punch Buggy, it’s best not to punch fellow riders with all of your strength, especially the driver. Punching the driver can pose a driving hazard.
Same with Jeep Slap. You don’t want to unleash a full-scale slap. That’s not friendly. Not friendly, at all.
You don’t want to slap someone in the face. That’s just wrong and will likely prompt criminal charges.
No, a Jeep Slap is more of a pat. Unless you’re a member of the Three Stooges then it’s full-scale slapping.
It should also be noted that you will likely see more Jeeps than VW Beetles on the road. Meaning playing Jeep Slap could get out of hand quickly.
Players should also explain the game before playing the game.
Most folks are familiar with Punch Buggy. A Volkswagen passes, someone yells “Punch Buggy,” punching ensues. People have been doing this for years, for generations.
Jeep Slap is new.
People aren’t expecting a slap at the sight of a Jeep. They may be stunned to be slapped while riding along, having not noticed a passing Jeep.
They may also be shocked wondering why on Earth you’re singing a B-52 song with different words.
The Jeep slappee may also out-slap the Jeep slapper in response to the Jeep Slap.
So, an explanation prior to playing Jeep Slap must be in order.
Expect odd stares when proposing Jeep Slap.
There will be pushback.
There will be people simply saying, No.
There will be ridicule.
Just remember, whoever first proposed Punch Buggy likely faced a similar response.
But Jeep Slap has that catchy paraphrased B-52 song to carry it forward.
“Jeep Slap, bay-beeeeeeee!”
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
