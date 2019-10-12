Below the ragged cuffs of his jeans and his swinging feet, cars sped past. Two lanes traveled north. Two lanes traveled south.
He sat on the ledge of an overpass. His legs were stuffed between the concrete barrier and the metal handrail. He faced no harm of falling. Not with the restraint of the metal handrail.
Still, it was, perhaps, a foolish place to sit, watching his feet dangle and the passing cars on the interstate far below, with temperatures near freezing. Wind whipping his hair and stinging his eyes as he pressed country blues through a harmonica.
It was a foolish place to sit. This overpass served as a bridge to the house where his lost love once lived. What he hoped to accomplish by sitting here, in the cold, playing a harmonica, on an overpass, watching the interstate traffic travel north and south, he did not know.
Perhaps he wished to warm himself with the hopes of an old flame.
Foolish, indeed.
But he was young and tired, lovesick and lost, alone and lonely. Youth and love have made fools of us all at some time or other, if we’re being honest. So, he sat there, hoping she would pass, hoping she would not, not caring which happened, but wondering still whether she would or wouldn’t.
He’d reached that point of lost love when the shock of heartbreak had long passed but the pangs of memory held him in the past. He could not move forward without looking back, but he had learned that he could make it day by day, and long night after long night.
Yet, it was the dusk that he dreaded.
For at dusk, the promise of a new day had crashed to the reality of another day gone, with another cold night fast falling.
He was past the love-torn shock of a man who might leap from such an overpass. Rather, he was in need of the overpass’ different perspective though it bridged an all-too-familiar road.
He sat on the overpass because he could not release the sweet misery of her memory. He could not say goodbye to the yesterdays though they had bid each other farewell long weeks earlier. He could not say if these memories, the wind or the echoes of the cold harmonica pressed to his lips whipped the wetness in the corner of his eyes for a sound below caught his attention in the shiny gloom of winter sunset.
A trucker blasted the horn of his 18-wheeler. This blast was followed by another and another.
He gave the truckers a quick salute with his index finger, and the truck horns blasted in unison. He played the harmonica and the truckers’ horns continued along both the north and southbound lanes. He played the harmonica and the horn blasts continued growing with the passing of the trucks and the setting of the sun.
The truck horns were his muse as much as memory had been moments earlier. His hands grew warm and feeling returned to his fingers as he pressed the song from the harmonica and the truck horns faded with the sunlight.
The truckers could have been blasting their horns wanting him to jump, but he chose to believe the horns were a roaring song played by people trying to find their way home, answered by a man playing harmonica, who needed to remember where his home might be.
He knew it wasn’t here, freezing on the ledge of an overpass. It wasn’t here, waiting for her. She was gone, and she wasn’t coming. He chose to be alone but not lonely. He chose to walk away. He chose to leave the overpass and her behind and walk until he found his way home.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
