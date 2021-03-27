POLING: He dreamed big, even in his 80s

Frank Lathron was born on the Fourth of July.
An appropriate birthday. Frank Lathron was bold, colorful, patriotic and seemed to get better with age.
Frank served tours of duty in Korea and Vietnam. Two bullets threatened his life more than two decades ago when a gunman opened fire in a Valdosta establishment. He endured numerous injuries. He was a cancer survivor.
He regularly competed and won gold medals in the Senior Olympics well into his 80s.
Several years ago, he painted a white line on the street in front of his Valdosta home.
On running days, he used the white line to practice his starts. He ran 20 meters, then 40 meters, then 60 meters. Once a week, he ran 100 meters. He only ran the 200 competing in the Olympics.
This, again, while in his 80s.
He had an exercise routine that followed a three-day arc.
Day One: He worked with five- and 10-pound weights. He did not increase the amount of weight. He increased repetitions.
Day Two: Frank ran his series of sprints.
Day Three: He completed several exercise stations in his house.
Day Four: He rested.
Then, he started the routine again. Again, while in his 80s.
But why not in his 80s. Frank's pursuit of the strenuous life began in childhood.
Frank described his father, Myron “Kid” Lathron, as an Army master sergeant and a championship boxer. He pushed Frank to participate and excel in sports from playing halfback in football, wrestling and lettering in four sports during one year of school in Rochester, N.Y.
At 5-foot-2, Frank Lathron learned at an early age to overcome crushing pain and obstacles as he faced the comparative Goliaths on the football field.
When they tackled Frank, he didn’t just go down, he often was bucked into the air before crashing into the football field. He recalled a high school sweetheart being reduced to tears upon seeing the punishment he endured on the field, but Frank never considered quitting.
Even if he wanted to quit football, his father would have never let him.
Frank served 33 years in the military. In 1980, he arrived in Valdosta, assigned to Moody Air Force Base as the security police superintendent.
He and wife Mauralita raised children and had grandchildren.
Frank Lathron often said being active was important no matter the age but he also said setting goals was just as important at 80 as 20.
“I have certain goals,” he said a few years ago, “and I want to accomplish them.”
He died last April. He was 86 years old.
Frank Lathron was not only a man who dreamed big into his 80s but a man who lived large.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
