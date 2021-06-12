What they planned to happen was take a ferry across the river, take a tour of the town, shop a little, eat a late lunch, ferry back and spend the late afternoon and early evening driving home.
Nothing too adventurous, but in any place that is new just seeing that place's everyday activities can be something of an adventure, and the couple looked forward to their planned adventure. Even if it was warming into a hot, sticky day.
She found relief from the heat under the shaded alcove of a bench built for folks waiting for the ferry. He walked toward the railing for the breeze coming off the river. The man overheard his wife talking with another woman about the comforting benefits of shade. He wanted the adventure of something different by being close to a big river, though what was different for him now had been a part of his everyday life as a youth living near the confluence of two rivers.
The river's proximity eased his mind. The breeze cooled his skin. He leaned against the railing and watched as the ferry spun with the nimbleness of a pirouette mid-river. The man noticed many people at the railing. White knuckles gripped the iron. Raised hands shielded eyes seeking a better view from the glare of sun on river.
The crowd emitted an energy as palpable as the heat from the sun.
Their energy had focus, directed at a point in the river, a dot near the ferry's passing turn. As quickly as his mind had been eased by the river, the man was caught in the undercurrent of this public intensity. His mind realized the underlying tension, the needling curiosity. His body moved forward toward the focus of the crowd¹s attention. He leaned into the railing as if pushed toward the focus of that dot mid-river.
"Oh," someone in the crowd said, "they missed him."
"What's out there?" the man asked aloud.
"A dog," someone answered.
The dot was a dog that had tumbled overboard, or went for a swim and now struggled mid-river, or dropped from the sky with a splash into the water. No one knew how the dog came to be in the river, but they watched to see if the dog could be saved from the river.
The ferry made a tight turn, like the hands of a watch that stopped at noon being twisted to the correct time at six. The ferry chugged around for another pass at the dot that was reported to be a dog.
The dog-dot bobbed in the churning water of the turning boat. A crewmember stretched himself along the ferry's deck. As the boat slowly moved by the dog, the crewman pushed himself further over the side so that if he slipped he would have tumbled head-first into the river. But he didn't slip.
He stretched both arms toward the water. With a scoop of his arms and a roll of his mid-section, the crewmember and the dog were aboard the ferry. The crowd cheered the ferry's rescue of the dog.
The man applauded along with them. He turned looking for his wife. He didn't see her. He walked back to the alcove where he found her talking on the phone.
"Are you calling someone about the dog?" the man asked.
She stared at him with a look that said, What dog?
"The dog," he said. "You didn't see the ferry pull the dog out of the water? Just now?"
"Hold on," she said into the phone, turning to him, saying it this time, "What dog?"
"A dog was in the river and the ferry saved it. That's what everyone was watching."
She didn't speak to him, but gave him a look that said, That's nice, dear. She returned to the phone.
"I don't know. Something about a dog swimming in the river," she said into the phone. "Now, how did the kids do last night?"
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
