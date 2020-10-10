A TALE
A sleeper.
No one else in the auditorium save this sleeper. She couldn’t believe it. First, a poor showing for her violin recital. Now, this guy had fallen asleep so deeply during her recital that he didn’t even realize it was over and everyone else had left.
Insult to injury, she thought. Wait, is he breathing? A low turnout is bad enough. A sleeper is a turn of the knife. But a death? A death during her recital? She’d heard of musicians killing a music’s time, but killing members of the audience? Well, that’s ridiculous.
No, he’s breathing, she noticed. A slight murmur, just a trace of a snore, but not quite a wheeze. Her sigh of relief played a brief duet with his low exhale. Alive, but dead to the world slouched in the comfort of his auditorium seat.
She nudged him. Her violin case delicately tapped his knee. He snorted but did not wake. She put a little more swing on her violin case and let it nudge his knee a bit indelicately. His eyes snapped open. His lids blinked several times. He looked around confused, dazed, slowly realizing, remembering why he was in a quiet auditorium rather than waking in his bed, remembering that he had no recollection of falling asleep.
His eyes fixed on the violinist standing over him. Slow recognition. A smile crossed his face. He clapped his hands and shouted, “Bravo! Bravo!”
Great, a jerk, she thought, should have just left him. He continued the applause as she moved toward the aisle.
“You can save the sarcasm,” she said, her eyes rolling, as the violin case teeter-tottered on her thigh to the rhythm of her walking.
“I’m sorry,” he said. “No sarcasm intended. Thank you for a wonderful show.”
She stopped and turned. He had stopped clapping, but he continued smiling at her.
“Oh, you’re welcome. Glad I could help you sleep,” she said.
No mistaking her tone. Sarcasm dripped from her voice. He didn’t catch her sarcasm or perhaps he preferred to ignore it.
“That’s what I mean exactly,” he said. “You did put me to sleep. Thank you. It was refreshing.”
“Sure, buddy, glad to be of help,” she said, turning from him again. He stepped into the aisle, catching up to walk beside her.
“No, seriously,” he said. “I mean no offense. And please, you really should take no offense at my falling asleep. It takes a rare talent to put people to sleep.”
She stopped. She looked at the tops of her shoes.
“Look, I’m sorry you didn’t enjoy the recital,” she said, “but there’s really no need to be cruel.”
“No, honestly,” he said. “I really do mean it as a compliment. It just came out poorly. Please, let me try again.”
She didn’t walk away. She raised her head and looked at him.
“You see there are so many things in the world that keep us from sleep,” he said. “There are cell phones that go off at all hours. Loud cars and radios booming up and down the street. There are nights when work or children or any number of other things leave only a few hours to sleep. And there are the nights when sleep won’t come because you can’t turn off your mind. Work, bills, relationships, the economy, gas prices, war, hurricanes, life in general. You can’t turn it off. So you lie awake as the clock clicks away the night.
“There are so many things which disturb sleep because they disturb the peace,” he continued. “That peace of mind. So when you have the ability to set someone’s mind at ease, even for a few minutes in this crazy, noisy world, it is a talent. You have the power to soothe the savage beast.”
“You mean breast,” she said.
“Pardon?” The man looked perplexed.
“The line is, music soothes the savage breast, not beast,” she explained.
“Yes, when you have that power, that ability, it is a gift,” he said. “To bring someone enough peace to relax, to play a song that rubs away the stress of the day, that irons out the hectic messes, to put someone to sleep as well as he slept as a baby at the sound of his mother’s lullabies. That is wonderful. Sleeping audience members at recitals shouldn’t be considered an insult but a standing ovation from those who cannot stand.”
She looked at him for a moment. A strange smile crossed her lips. She placed her violin case on the floor. She undid the case’s latches and removed the instrument from the felt lining. He sat down in a corner seat on the back row. Standing in the aisle, she played a soothing lullaby. A song most middle-aged people or older would know from childhood.
He sat back, deep in the chair, as the chords filled the auditorium. He smiled and closed his eyes. She played for a very long time until she was certain that he was again asleep. His low breathing was the echo of her lullaby. She smiled. She took a deep bow before the sleeping man.
“Thank you,” she whispered, bowing once more to the silence of his dreaming applause.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
