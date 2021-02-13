C.H. didn’t think he could eat another apple. Not one more apple. Not one more bite.
He was sick of apples. Sick of the sticky sweet crunch of the things. Tired of spitting out seeds. Tired of eating them with skins and without skins. Worn out with winding off the stems and unwinding the peels in long spirals with help from his pocket knife. An ache had developed along his ribs from polishing apples on the fabric of his shirt before taking another juice-spattering bite of just one more apple.
More than eating apples, C.H. was sick of sitting under this apple tree. Sitting and waiting and eating apples, he was uncertain what he was waiting for. He had no idea what kept him under this apple tree for what sometimes seemed like moments but felt like the passing of years.
Seasons never changed. Time seemed to pass, but C.H. didn’t age. No, he remained a young man, sitting under a tree filled with forever-ripe apples, always in the shade of never-ending noon.
He’d sit and eat apples until he could eat no more. Then, still chewing the last bite, he’d stand and stretch, flexing his young muscles, twisting the sitting from his back, rubbing his belly to help digest the apples. He looked like a man ready to walk on. Yet, he could recall no destination.
Chunking an apple core, C.H. looked around, hoping something would remind him where he was supposed to go. He’d look until seeing an empty swing, a wooden plank tied by two ropes to the limb of another tree just across the way. Without knowing why, C.H. would stare at that swing for a long time. An empty swing moved only by the occasional breeze and nothing more. Only, there was something more to that swing. He wasn’t sure, however, what that something might be.
It was enough though for C.H. to sit down, again, under the apple tree. And though he was sick of eating apples, C.H. would pick up another from the ground, polish the apple skin on his shirt, and take a deep crescent bite.
Often, he’d doze sitting under the tree. In sleep, he’d have the most amazing dreams. Visions of trains and railroads crisscrossed his sleeping mind as surely as they lined the nation. He’d dream of eating foods other than apples, many dishes he could cover with pepper. If only he had a pepper shaker to break up the monotony of these apples, he’d think, just below the surface of his dreaming. Children grew before his eyes in these dreams, a boy and two girls, then a handful of grandchildren.
C.H. could see a life in the eyes of his dreams, but even in these dreams, something was missing. Someone. As a face took shape and a name formed, C.H. would wake again under the lunch-time shade of his apple tree, and the face and name vanished, evaporating along with the other details from his dreams.
In those moments, C.H. felt a hard loneliness, an emptiness that stretched from his soul to his body and back again. There was nothing to do for it but eat more apples until he was full of something, anything, to take his mind away from the despair of a warm, sunny afternoon under the shade of a ripe apple tree.
So it went, until he heard a faint squeak, like something twisting — that and a gurgling sound, a familiar noise, but so long since C.H. had heard such a thing that it took him a moment to recognize the sound of girlish giggling.
Then he saw her. A blonde girl popping in and out of his sight, as she swung back and forth on the nearby swing. She would swing forward, looking anywhere but at him when he could see her, then when she vanished from his view, he’d hear the giggling again.
She was the most beautiful, unexpected-expected thing he’d ever seen that C.H. said, in the past tense, “It was like Adam meeting Eve.” Of course, he wasn’t Adam, and Eve, C.H. found himself saying the girl’s name, was “Hazel.”
This was how C.H. had met Hazel so many years earlier, and it was how they were again reunited after so many years apart, as young as they’d been back then, restored in both health and spirit and memory of all that had passed, with an eternity to spend together now in a place where apples are always ripe, where the sun always lulls in its lunchtime pose, where the old are forever young and where no one ever dies.
For Cecil H. Terry, 1907-1991, and Hazel Terry, 1913-2008.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
