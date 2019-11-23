After 25 years of living in the hills and valleys of my native West Virginia, I moved to a town called Valdosta. I traveled 750 miles south from my lifelong home and family to take a newspaper job in South Georgia. I traded the mountains for the flatlands, the term mountaineer for flatlander.
Though I fell in love with the people of Valdosta and its location, one cannot forget the ways of one’s early life no matter where one travels. In other words, you can take the boy out of the hills but you cannot so easily take the hills out of the boy.
West Virginia was a place of distinct seasons: pleasant green summers, brisk and colorful autumns, harsh gray winters, and resurrecting springs. Like my native homeland, my moods often reflect the diversity of the seasons. They are many and they often change.
West Virginia is a fiercely independent state. After all, West Virginia seceded from Virginia after Virginia seceded from the Union in the years of the Civil War. The West Virginia state motto is “Montani Semper Liberi,” which is Latin for “Mountaineers are always free.” I have always felt this motto deep in my heart. In work, I am your man, as Zorba the Greek said, but in things such as my beliefs, my thoughts, and even the length of my hair, I am my own. I am free.
And so I came to Valdosta a little more than 30 years ago. I have made it my home. In that time, I have married, have three sons, set up a home, the “whole catastrophe” as Zorba the Greek also said. A distinct change from my first several years here, which were wilder as is often the case with youth. With few responsibilities, discretion is often tossed to the wind. My connections to Valdosta were simpler then: my friends and my job. And though I loved my life and loved my new home of Valdosta, I still missed my native home. I missed the mountains.
Some times, late in the evening, when the moon glows upon South Georgia with a certain light, the towering shapes of tall pines substitute the silhouette of nearby hills. At least they can if a mind was shaped in the mountains and that mind will let them. Through the years, I’ve come to love the pines for being pines, though occasionally I still let my imagination transform them into mountains when the moon and the mood are right.
Yet, in my younger years here, when “Montani Semper Liberi” flowed more openly in my veins, silhouettes of the pines were not enough to temper my missing of the hills. So, I occasionally ventured out in search of things to climb.
More than two decades ago, one of the things I climbed was the old Remerton water tower. It was one of the old water towers with the criss-crossed metal of support beams that could be used as a ladder. I would climb to a point and just spend a few moments looking around at the street below, at the roofs of buildings, just watch time pass from higher ground.
Acquaintances would ask, why didn’t I climb to the top? People who had never dared put a foot on a water tower asked if I was too chicken to climb to the top. I also had enough “Montani Semper Liberi” in me not to be swayed by their smirking dare, though I would tell them what I thought of their remarks.
They had missed the point. I had never climbed the water tower as a stunt to reach the top. No. I had moved to the flatlands from the hills. In the hills, if you want a different perspective on things, be it life or the land, a change of view is as simple as walking up your back yard or walking down your front yard. I didn’t climb the water tower for the thrill of the climb. I climbed it to look at things from a different perspective. I wanted to see familiar things in a different way.
It has been many years since I have climbed a water tower. I have been fortunate to see the world from different perspectives in other ways, through the eyes of my children, a walk of the dog at sunrise, the songs of birds before night fall, the startling air of the first cool day.
The hills and mountains remain in my blood. They are a part of who I have been, who I am, and who I will become. Whether I climb to another height or not, the hills and mountains are part of the perspective I bring to my life, as the places and events in each person’s life shape their views of things.
It is our determination to simultaneously grasp and release the past that makes each person free and cultivates the “Montani Semper Liberi” in each of our souls.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
