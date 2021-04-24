At home, watching a movie, or a TV show, an actor will look familiar.
I’ll try to place him. I’ll ask my wife, “What else has he been in?”
I’ll ponder it for a few minutes. Some times, it comes to me. “Ah, he was also in that movie!”
A eureka moment of overcoming the aging brain matter where my memory resides.
But more often than not, time has taken its toll. My recall only recalls the actor’s face is familiar but not the where and why it is familiar.
So, I follow the 21st century path of least resistance, distraction and instantaneous gratification.
I look on my smart phone.
I Google the show. I find the familiar face in the show’s cast list. I click on the actor and it flips to a bibliography of everything the actor has ever acted.
“Ah, he was the guy who was also in the other thing we watched about a month ago.” My wife will say, “That’s nice.”
Once there, I am compelled to check out the actor’s estimated worth and age. “Good Lord,” I say, “he’s actually older than me though he looks 20 years younger than me.”
“That’s nice.”
What would be nice is if this kind of technology were available in real life.
For example, you’re at a restaurant and the person seated at the table next to you says hello and your name. And you can’t place her. She looks familiar but not only can you not place her name but you can’t place how you know her.
Wouldn’t it be great if there was a cast list of your immediate dinner at this restaurant? You would Google this dinner and up pops photos of everyone there having dinner, including you and your spouse. You would see this woman’s face and, aha, there’s her name, Bertha Tweeterdill.
Then tapping on the photo of Bertha Tweeterdill, it would connect you to other works by Bertha Tweeterdill. And ... ah, you know Bertha Tweeterdill from the dentist office. She’s the woman who takes your money when your mouth is numb from Novocaine.
And she briefly dated your cousin, Ernie. Huh? Surprised she’s even talking to you given she dated Ernie. Hopefully, she won’t look up her cast list ...
See, a cast list for real life would come in handy, especially as our grey matter ages, or as the person we encounter for the first time in years has aged to a point they no longer resemble the person we knew.
Of course, Facebook kind of works like a real-life cast list.
True confession: There have been people I see at the store who I recognize as a Facebook friend but I can’t place the name. So, I slink behind the shelves of toilet paper, urgently flip through my Facebook friends list until, aha! That’s her.
Then, I confidently re-enter the main store aisle and make a point of saying hello.
“Hello, Bertha Tweeterdill, how’s work at the dentist office?”
I can tell by the way Bertha Tweeterdill looks at me, she knows I must be a patient at the dentist’s office but she can’t remember my name.
Maybe I should mention cousin Ernie. Naw, let her look me up on Facebook while she’s shopping for toilet paper.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
