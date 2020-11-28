Putting a public face on things can prove to be an exercise in the ridiculous. Several years ago, a federal education official was in trouble for some offending remarks. The TV news announcer told the tale. She said the official was sorry for the nature of his remarks, though he still felt strongly about the essence of what he had said.
The broadcast aired file footage of the education official looking serious and earnest, probably speaking at some earlier date at an elementary school. The volume was omitted from the footage so you couldn’t hear the official’s voice. His eyebrows, however, were knit together with determination. His lips moved with a purposed cadence. Yet, Clifford loomed over his shoulder.
You know, Clifford the Big Red Dog, from the children’s books. Yeah, that Clifford. So, here’s this story about an official being both contrite and resolute, side by side with Clifford the Big Red Dog.
And with the volume turned down on his voice while the newscaster’s voice-over provided details of the story, a mind could wonder just what this guy was talking about. “Yes, I said Clifford was a so-and-so. But as you can see by my appearance here today, I really think Clifford is an OK guy.”
It was a fairly critical moment in this guy’s career but, since he was once filmed speaking at an elementary school, his crucial episode appears ridiculous because he’s sharing the TV screen with Clifford. Who can take him or the story seriously at that point? It looks like he’s either apologizing to Clifford the Big Red Dog, or that Clifford has arrived to show his support for the guy.
“I know my comments angered a lot of people, but I think you can see that Clifford has my back,” one can imagine the official saying. “He is a giant dog of enormous proportions. So, back off, or Clifford will pounce on you like dog biscuits. I believe this point is clear.”
You never know what can happen when you place your name and face in the public arena. I’m sure that it is initially an honor when a building or a road is named after a person. I’d imagine it becomes frustrating though for that same person, and his or her family, to see the structure become more famous than the person it was named for.
Or if that named structure becomes linked with other stories, such as, “For some reason, the John Doe Building attracts a massive amount of bird doo.” Or “Volunteers spent hours during the weekend scrubbing nasty filth and tons of litter from the face of the John Doe Building.” For John Doe, who has basked in the glory of the naming ceremony of the building, it can’t be any fun to see these later stories about crime, accidents, filth and bird doo connected to his name.
In some ways, I feel for these folks because at some point in my life I decided to work for a newspaper and at some point during that time I agreed to write a column, such as this one, which runs with my picture. Old newspapers, once they’ve been read, have many additional uses which newspaper companies don’t necessarily market but which most folks know.
So, through the years, I’ve seen my face lining bird cages, wrapped around fish, swirling discarded down a street, spattered with paint, covered in grease, crumpled and shoved into the trash, soaking wet, and used to catch hair from a barber shop floor.
If you want discouraging, watch a bird take its daily constitutional on your face.
One time, I visited a person for an interview and the newspaper was on the dining room table. The newspaper was open to this page. A black ink pen had embellished my newspaper picture with dark glasses, a dark beard and women’s lips, though the artist was kind enough to scribble some more hair on my head. Since most of the hair has disappeared from the top of my head, I thanked the person for the hair. My column face may have been covered in ink, but my interview subject’s face was as red as Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
