A Tale
King Olumbuktuntay scratched at the scalp just under his crown.
He pushed his throne away from the computer screen. A sigh slipped from his lips. Air wheezed from the cushions of the throne. His head slumped. His crown fell to the floor.
How symbolic is this, King Olumbuktuntay said to the computer screen, as he stretched over the side of his throne to reach his crown. A fallen crown as my finances face ruin from my political enemies.
These political enemies had conspired to topple King Olumbuktuntay through a series of maneuvers designed to bankrupt him and his nation of the United Emirate Kingdom of the Congolese Republic. Once they emptied the coffers, his enemies would accuse King Olumbuktuntay of stealing the nation’s wealth.
His enemies would be funded by the nation’s diverted financial reserves. He would lose his throne. If that happened, it wouldn’t just be Olumbuktuntay’s crown rolling on the floor. His head would join it.
The United Emirate Kingdom of the Congolese Republic could be a brutal place.
So, King Olumbuktuntay sought to outmaneuver his enemies. He would divert his nation’s funds before they could be stolen. To foil his enemies, he must remove his nation’s millions to a bank account outside of the United Emirate Kingdom of the Congolese Republic.
It is a small nation. The United Emirate Kingdom of the Congolese Republic is not recognized by most other nations. And those nations which do recognize it are considered to be part of the plot against King Olumbuktuntay. He found himself to be “left with no official diplomatic redress to remedy a situation most deadly to the peoples of the United Emirate Kingdom of the Congolese Republic.”
That’s how he worded it in his mass e-mail. He believed e-mail would be his and his nation’s deliverance.
A fond collector of mass e-mails which displayed everything from animal pictures to dirty jokes to messages encouraging a reader to forward the e-mail to at least 10 more people, King Olumbuktuntay had collected an impressive list of e-mail addresses from around the world. Using this list, he hoped to find an adventurous soul who might save his nation, his crown and his head.
For anyone still using email anyway.
Hoping to strike a welcoming tone, the king addressed each person as “Dear Beloved and Gracious and Courageous Friend of the Royal Crown and Prospective Savior of the United Emirate Kingdom of the Congolese Republic.” He asked each person to send him a bank account number so he may place the millions of the United Emirate Kingdom of the Congolese Republic’s holdings into said personal bank account.
As a matter of the United Emirate Kingdom of the Congolese Republic’s national security, his e-mail asked all recipients to keep this transaction secret. King Olumbuktuntay would also need control of the account.
In return for this service, and once “this matter of national peril” had been resolved, King Olumbuktuntay would award the recipient with a handsome reward of “hundreds of thousands of dollars in whatever specie preferred by the hero of the United Emirate Kingdom of the Congolese Republic’ s fortuitous destiny, please.”
The monetary reward and an e-mail sent directly from a king would inspire some brave soul to accept the offer to save his nation. Olumbuktuntay had been king long enough to know that money and royalty were effective tools to encourage risk.
Instead, his e-mail plan had been fruitless. Few responded. Those few respondents had the audacity to say where they thought King Olumbuktuntay should hide his money, and it was not in their bank accounts. Instead, their suggestions would make sitting on the throne even more difficult.
But what’s a soon-to-be-deposed king to do?
Adjusting his recovered crown on his head, King Olumbuktuntay returned to the computer screen.
He found a new e-mail message. This one asked for help in overthrowing the tyrant king of the United Emirate Kingdom of the Congolese Republic. It requested a bank account to hide a nation’s wealth until the tyrant king could be overthrown and then the respondent would be rewarded with great deals of personal wealth.
King Olumbuktuntay smiled. Unbeknownst to them, his enemies had sent King Olumbuktuntay the details of their plot to overthrow him. With this evidence, he could have them all imprisoned by evening.
Or he could use this e-mail to bilk the nation of a few million dollars for his personal accounts before having his political enemies arrested, executed then tried.
King Olumbuktuntay typed, “Please to tell more how I may aid you in the overthrow of this vile tyrant.” He sent the e-mail and waited for the response.
It’s good to be king.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
