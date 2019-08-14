He smelled it before he was anywhere near it.
Death rot.
And the closer he walked toward the smell, he realized it wafted from somewhere nearby but unseen off the road, somewhere in the deep green of summer woods.
A smell thick enough to taste. A smell that lingers in the nostrils, deep, clinging, lingering. A smell so deep, he worried it might cling to his clothes and spread to others.
Death smell.
Thickest where the sidewalk passes by a culvert, where a stream winds its way out of the woods. Water low from lack of rain. Not enough stream to wash a smell away. Not enough to clear the air of something, some thing, a big thing, that had died, hidden by high grass.
But close enough to hear the flies. A sound like high-intensity electrical wires sizzling into the stench.
The man walked on. Fly sounds diminishing to a buzzing susurration whispered in the breeze, haunting his inner ear, drilling into his mind, as irritating as a gnat briefly trapped in the ear canal.
But the stench tormented him. The lingering smell. It followed him. He swore it was trapped in the threads of his T-shirt, in the denim of his jeans, heavy and clinging to the sweat collected in the bandanna on his head. Trickles of stench sweat slipping from the bandanna cloth, rolling, stinging, burning his eyes.
He kept walking. Not thinking of it again until his return trip when he again encountered the smell. He walked faster this time, rushing through it, to put it behind him.
A couple of days passed. He thought nothing more of the smell until walking the same route, he encountered the odor again. The fly sound had died down, faint, not as distinctive.
But the smell overwhelmed. It rolled out of the evening humidity like a force. An invisible being, threatening, permeating, with the ability to enter a man through his clothes, through his pores, settling into his soul, in a way that nothing, not soap, nor fresh air, anything, can easily wash away. A smell that could not be contained but could be transferred like a contagion.
The man walked along, faster, the smell lingered in his nostrils, on his tongue, a damp, clotted rot at the back of his throat. A disturbance lodged in the back of his mind.
What is big enough to cause such a smell? Could it be a human? Could a person be dead out in the woods? Under the culvert? On the edge of the water?
The thought stayed with him longer than the odor but his mind was decided by the time he returned to the site and the stench.
He would look for the cause.
The man sidestepped off the sidewalk, down the incline, toward the stream. The smell cloyed at him, pulled him forward like a wet, fetid blanket. He pulled the bandana from the top of his head and tied it around his nose and mouth. The stench clung to the bandana fabric, a smell turned material, pressed, inhaled and exhaled, against his face.
The sun had dipped below the tree line. Shadows lengthened. But the heat had surrendered nothing. Sweat poured from his head. Gnats flitted and nibbled his ears. Flies became thick among the deepening green of the plants.
The stench ruled all.
What is back here, he thought. What if it is a body? Well, of course, a body. But what if it's a human body? What happened to them? Had they been hit by a car? Shot? A homeless person looking for shelter from the heat or rain? Heart attack?
His shoes and feet sank into muck. He pulled them out, one after another, with a thick schlop of goop, squishing gritty viscous through his toes, caked within soaked shoes and socks. He swatted at flies and gnats. Low-hanging tree limbs scratched his arms and face.
He pushed forward. A black-blue-green cloud with a thousand tics throbbed. Flies. Hundreds. Maybe thousands of flies pulsed over something.
A deer. A big buck. Dead. In various stages of decomposition.
The man pushed at the flies. The buck had a shattered hip, as best the man could tell through the moving flies. Probably hit by a car. Or a truck, a big truck. The deer had bounded from the road into the woods until the hip shattered and the big buck collapsed. Its heart possibly exploding or a long wait for a dying breath.
A huge rack of antlers adorned its head. Regal. Kingly. A rack that would have intimidated others in the herd. One that would have been a prized trophy for hunters.
All brought down by a highway moment between a deer and a truck.
A mighty buck reduced to rot and stench.
A stench that lingered in the coming weeks, long after the flies had moved on, less and less each day, each week, until all that was left were bones and antlers bleached in the leaf-obscured sun.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
