The man woke to the Saturday morning words: “Daddy ... snow.”
The man blinked open his sleepy Saturday morning eyes. Less than an inch from his face was the blurry image of his 3-year-old son's face.
It’s funny how a face so small can seem so gigantic up close to a pair of waking eyes. The man’s reflexes worked just fine. His head shot up a good three feet from the pillow, nearly popping off of his neck.
The boy laughed. “Daddy wake up now?”
Realizing that he had awakened in utter shock at the sight of his youngest son, the man learned how to breathe again. “Yeah, I’m ... I’m awake now.” The man adjusted himself off the wall, slumping back down onto the pillow, his face once again close to the face of the little boy standing beside of the bed. The man’s watch said 7:15.
“Ahhhh, little man, why’re you up so early? It’s Saturday,” the man said.
The boy smiled a smile bigger than his head and leaned in closer to his father.
“Look, Daddy, snow!”
The boy clapped his hands a centimeter from the man’s nose and a cloud of white burst into the man’s eyes, nostrils and mouth. Again, the man shot up from the pillow as if his toes had been wired to a car battery. The man coughed, wheezed, snorted and gagged. His eyes teared up and he rubbed his hands over his face.
Trying to breathe, the man looked at the palms of his hands. They were covered in smears of white baby powder, which smells like an explosion in a make-up factory when it’s stuck to the inside of the nostrils and tastes like gravy mix before you add the water.
“Snow, Daddy, snow!”
The little boy said this with another burst of white powder.
Blinking the tears from his eyes, the man took a closer look at his son. The boy’s pajamas were covered in white powder. His skin was a ghostly pale up to mid forearm. The boy’s feet were covered in a growing circle of white powder covering the carpet. The lower part of the bed’s blankets were covered in the same powder.
“Hey, now, that ain't snow,” the man said, trying to impart some fatherly wisdom at 7:15 on a Saturday morning.
The boy would have none of it. He picked up the baby powder container. He held it over his head and shook it.
“Snow, snow, snow!”
The boy ran toward the door, disappearing from the bedroom in a cloud that resembled the “beep-beep” departure of the Road Runner in an old Looney Tunes cartoon.
Wearing only his underwear, the man jumped out of bed and gave chase. He tripped over a white cat in a puff of powder. Normally, the cat was a yellow-orange. On this Saturday morning, the cat was white as snow, or as white as baby powder, any way. The cat scrambled in and out of the man’s legs as they both ran down the powder-covered hallway.
They found the small boy sitting in the living room in a growing heap of powder.
The boy chanted, “Snow, snow, snow.”
The man carefully removed the baby-powder bottle from the boy’s hands and surveyed the room. Powder clung to a chair, a couch, a table. Powder dotted the floor. It covered the cat, the boy, the man’s bare feet. Powder residue hovered in the air like a cloud.
“See, snow, Daddy, snow.”
“No, there’s no such thing as snow in Valdosta,” the man said. “This is baby powder. Now, come on, let’s see where else you’ve got this stuff.”
Up the hallway, in the boy’s bedroom, powder covered his bed, his sheets and several stuffed animals. “Stay here a minute,” the man told the boy. He returned a few seconds later with a wet wash cloth. While the man cleaned baby powder off the boy’s face and hands, the youngster laughed.
“You naked, Daddy.”
The man realized he was still traipsing around the house in his underwear. “No, I’ve got my underwear on.”
“Daddy like Tarzan?”
“Yeah, I’m like Tarzan. Tarzan, lord of the baby powder.”
“That’s silly, Daddy.”
“Yeah, come on, let’s see where else there’s powder.”
They walked back into the man’s bedroom. The man discovered more powder on a dresser and in several spots on the floor. In the bathroom, heaps of powder spotted the tile floor, lined the sink and toilet seat, and had congealed in the toilet.
“See, Daddy, snow, snow, snow.”
“No, not snow,” the man said again. “And speak softer. Mommy’s still sleeping.”
This prompted the boy to run to his Mommy’s side of the bed. “Mommy, Mommy, wake up, snow.”
“Psst, come back here,” the man said. “We need to find where else the powder is.”
“Snow, Mommy, snow!”
“What’s going on?” she asked.
“Snow, Mommy, snow.”
“Well, we’ve got baby powder everywhere,” the man answered.
“Baby powder,” she said, sitting up. A cloud of powder swirled around the woman’s face. “How’d he get baby powder?”
The man looked up and his wife’s normally reddish hair was as white as Santa Claus’ beard.
“Look, Daddy, look,” the boy yelled. “It snow all over Mommy’s head.”
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
