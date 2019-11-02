He shuffled through his shop.
Closing time.
He checked the till of the cash register.
He flipped through the shop inventory list. He placed a check mark by each item. Each item accounted for.
He inspected certain shelves. He eyed the shelves closely. He picked up certain things. A satchel of marbles. A pipe. A razor. A comb. A faded rose.
Each item resonated in some way. The touch of each item thrummed like the slow beating of a heart.
He heard an occasional voice. Different voices. Familiar voices. He heard them within the shop. Voices coming and going.
No one was in the shop but him. He would have heard the bell above the front door jingle had anyone entered. Besides, he had locked the door when he flipped the business sign to read, Closed.
Huh, he thought, must be hearing things.
He shuffled to his desk to make the deposit.
He intended to count the day's receipts. Instead of cash, he flipped through stacks of photos. Pictures of him as a boy in overalls and a sideways cap; a toddler photo of him in a cowboy costume seated on a Shetland pony; a photo of him as a teenager, long, lanky, skin and bones, curled into a chair; his wife's face so young and bright; wedding photos; children and grandchildren photos; fiftieth wedding anniversary photos of all of the family gathered together ...
He realized the photos had become wet. He realized he was crying. He realized he was smiling.
Crying and smiling. Like sunshine in the rain. He sniffed and laughed. I don't know if I'm coming or going, he thought.
Voices. Again with the voices. Pieces of sentences. Fragments of thoughts. Comforting in their way but disturbing for their lack of origin.
The lights had dimmed in the shop. He didn't recall lowering any of the lights, or switching any lights off. Must be getting dark outside, he thought.
Through the shop door and windows, a bright light shined. So bright, he could not distinguish the trees or streets or passersby. So bright, the light has made the shop seem dark by comparison, he thought.
Time for home.
He patted his front pocket to ensure he had his keys. He did this without thinking. He'd patted his pocket compulsively for years. Always checking for his keys. He repeatedly patted his pocket every time before he left the shop or left the house or left anywhere.
He wanted to be certain he had his keys so he could safeguard where he'd been, get to where he was going and enter wherever he went.
He patted his front pocket for his keys as he walked toward the blinding light of the shop door. He opened the door and stood a moment at the threshold to look again into the gathering darkness of his shop, to listen a few seconds longer to the fading voices.
He patted his front pocket again before turning into the blinding light ...
His family stood around his hospital bed. His vital signs slipping. His breathing labored. The family said their goodbyes.
Beneath the sheet, his hand patted his upper thigh where his pockets would normally be. He patted his thigh three times before breathing his last.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.