A black purse stood out against the white jacket. The black purse flopped across the seat of the chair. The black purse splayed as if the bulge of its contents might burst and spill across the tile of the break room floor. The white jacket draped over the chair’s back.
The contrast of black purse against white jacket caught his eye, but wasn’t what held his attention.
The emptiness of this scene arrested his thoughts, made him stop and look over his shoulder. The break room was empty, as vacant and unpopulated as he had supposed the empty hour of the morning made the entire building. Other than him.
As empty as a jacket on the flatness of a chair back. As empty as an overstuffed purse seems when unattended by the woman carrying it.
He had thought himself the only person in the office at this early hour. Here to catch up on a bit more work, to get ahead of work that cannot be outpaced. He’d seen no one else. Had heard no other sounds as his fingers tapped across the computer keys at his desk, an empty echo illusion of distant footsteps as close as his fingerprints on a keyboard.
He’d answered e-mails, jotted down ideas and prepared for his day, fooling himself into thinking this lonely hour was preparation for a coming day rather than a day he has already started.
Coins rattled down the Coke machine. Coins from his pocket, not from this strange mirage of purse and jacket seated in the break room. Finding these things was like awakening to a rapture. The woman suddenly erased from the chair at the table, body and soul whisked away leaving only a jacket and purse to prove her existence. And he is the one lone soul left in a world that is gone though he had thought himself only an awake soul in a world still sleeping.
In the hallway, nothing. No one. He says, hello. No one answers. Silence, save for the hiss of his opening Coke bottle, and the slam of the door as he stepped outside.
Empty cold air. So empty it turns breath into steam to fill space. His breath could be his soul, slipping away from him. He watched as his soul evaporated into the gray of a new morning.
Back inside, in the break room, the jacket and purse gone. They have vanished like his cold breath, dissipated into thin air. They have returned to the vanished woman.
The break room has become more empty than five minutes earlier. Yet, the emptiness has left it. It is he who feels empty as he returns to his desk, exhausted already, to start a new day.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
