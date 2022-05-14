You never get a second chance to make a first impression.
That old saying may be a good thing but not in the way some may think.
People talk about the importance of first impressions.
First impressions matter. Or so we’re told.
People instruct others to dress for success, be neat and personable. Look a person in the eye. Give a firm handshake. Be well-spoken. Check your breath, etc., etc.
People hammer this advice into our skulls until it becomes a mantra.
Make a good first impression. Make a good first impression.
If a good first impression is expected from an individual, then a good first impression is expected when this same individual meets someone else. If you have to try making a good first impression, then, by golly, everyone should be expected to make a good first impression.
And if the other person doesn’t live up to first-impression expectations? Well, then, you never get a second chance to make a first impression.
But does that mean we should never give that person a second chance?
Let’s face it: First impressions are often unreliable.
How many times has an employee seemed like the world’s greatest hire based on a first impression? Then a few days into the job that first impression is revealed as a mask for incompetence, sloth, arrogance or ignorance.
How often does a someone meet Mr. Wonderful only to realize a few dates later that he’s really a jerk?
How often do you meet someone who is dazzling in that first impression only to realize that’s about as deep as this person gets?
On the other hand, how often have you met a person who made a horrible first impression but turned out to be a person of real character, or substance, a great employee or eventually a best friend?
There are people who make horrible first impressions. They seem overbearing, or they’ve spilled lunch on themselves, or their house is a mess, or any number of characteristics deemed as first-impression no-nos.
The same folks turn out to be great conversationalists, talented individuals, caring souls, wonderful friends. Yet, none of this comes across in a first impression.
We should all aim to make a good first impression but we should also never completely trust a first impression.
Instead of advising people from childhood to make a good first impression, we may be better served by warning people to beware first impressions.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times and editor of The Tifton Gazette.
