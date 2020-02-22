The couple stepped off the boat on the island of St. Kitts.
Monkeys jumped on tourists' heads. Their handlers offering to take photos of the tourists with the monkeys for a price. If a tourist dared taking a photo of the monkeys and their handlers or the monkeys on other tourists, a handler would point at the photo-taking tourist and yell in clear, loud tones, "Paparazzi! No free pictures. Paparazzi!"
Other men offered excursions and tours, crinkled pamphlets fanning from their hands. Bus tours. Car tours. Motor tours. Boat tours. History tours.
The man kept walking through the crowd. He mentioned to his wife, don't make eye contact, just keep moving, scowl if you must. The woman shook her head, exasperated.
They weaved their way through the crowd of hawkers. She wanted to look at items for sale in a small bazaar. She negotiated deals for various souvenirs and trinkets. As the woman negotiated the purchase, the man left the shopping and sat on a stoop, taking in the sites.
He looked up at his wife, a bag of souvenirs in hand; he prepared to rise and join her when a resident suddenly sat down on the other side of him. He nudged the man. A small, green bud, cut and oozing fluid, jutted from between his right index finger and thumb.
"I have this for you," the resident said.
"No, thanks," the man said.
"It's just an aloe plant," the woman said to her husband.
The husband looked at her, his eyes saying, what did I say about making conversation ...
The man felt something cool and wet on his left arm.
The resident smeared the aloe along the exposed skin of the man's left arm, right up into his short-sleeved T-shirt down and around to the tips of his fingers. The resident became "aloe man" to the man.
Before the man could say anything, aloe man had moved onto the right arm, doing the same.
"I have the cancer," aloe man said as he worked. "You ever have the skin cancer?"
"No," the man replied, looking at the aloe being rubbed into his pale skin.
"This will last you two days," aloe man said. "Protect you from sun. Keep you from getting burned."
Aloe man dabbed a bit on the man's forehead and the tip of his nose, leading the man to say, "Enough."
The woman stood nearby with a five-dollar bill folded in her right hand. She handed it to aloe man.
"No," aloe man said. "Ten dollars."
The man stood too shocked to speak, watching his wife dig through her purse for five ones. She found them. Aloe man took the money and moved on.
The man stewed in the aloe. Taken. Cheated. Conned. Hoodwinked. Right here. Right now. Not 10 minutes on foreign soil and he'd been duped out of 10 bucks.
He trudged around the sites angry for the next hour and a half. He ran across aloe man trying to work his same magic on other tourists. The man would say, watch out, he'll want $10 when he's done. Aloe man looked at the man irritated.
Aloe man started moving in the other direction whenever he saw the man again on the street. The man bellowed, "He'll want $10," after him.
As the day continued, the couple moved onto planned excursions, food and drink, leaving aloe man begin. The sun rose higher and hotter. By day's end, the couple returned tired to their ship.
By evening, the man noticed the skin of his cheeks and most of his forehead had reddened but his arms and the spots in his forehead and nose — the spots where the aloe touched — were fair and not burned.
By the end of the next day on St. Thomas, the same.
The man looked at the souvenirs purchased, the money spent on trinkets for family. He looked at his arms and realized the money given to aloe man had been the best ten bucks spent on the islands.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
