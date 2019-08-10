Wet beach looks like a mirror.
Not so much wet but rather the sand looks like it has been blasted by a furnace into glass. Yet, the cool slap of the sand reveals it is indeed wet. A portion of beach left damp by the outgoing tide, but no longer disturbed by the rush of waves.
This area will soon dry then be deluged again by the ocean, all within a matter of hours, again and again. But, for now, this stretch of beach is wet, smooth and calm. Walking along it, one has to wonder if this is how someone, ages ago, came to the conclusion that something as gritty as sand could be transformed into glass.
It is a stretch of beach that is like walking among the clouds. The overhead sky is reflected in this portion of beach. Blue sand, blue as the sky, lighted in the slick grit of the sand slapping underneath bare feet. An illusion that sand is as airy as the clouds above, fluffy images washed onto the beach. All tinged with an underlying hint of the sienna of the canvas of the beach, like the faded colors of an old picture left too long in the sun.
Above, birds fly but, on this beach sky underfoot, they walk or sit. Occasionally, a long beak plucks a crab from the burrowed depths of a reflected cloud.
Vacationing, walking along a beach, these are the types of places your mind can wander. Let the work week and worries drain away like that outgoing tide and notice things that are as clear as the sky underfoot.
Breathe in things that go unnoticed in the hectic pressures of regular living. Vacationing, you can keep your head in the clouds while your bare feet slap a cadence across a reflected sky. Your mind swept as clean as the stretch of beach just washed slick and smooth by the tide.
Other vacationing days, during a long walk on the same portion of beach, perhaps even the same time of day, the mind weighs the troubles of the world.
The mysteries of life, they are as uncertain as the depths of the ocean. The thrum that things come and go, and time passes, that the ocean was here before me, and will still be here after me, the realization that the tide is not for me, as we sometimes think in the immortality of youth but, rather, I’m just a small part of a billion tides.
One more fleck of sand among billions of sand grains washed along in the passing of time.
The beach is a place that is both carefree and careworn.
Yet, a sudden shout buoys thoughts from the depths, pulls the mind from that far horizon, to the here and now. A man, maybe 60, stands in the ocean, the waters slapping up to his knees and thighs. He’s tanned with thin hair and a thick belly. His eyes may as well be the eyes of a teenager. Time, weight and hair loss have not dampened his enthusiasm. Perhaps, he always has this passion. Perhaps, it is the moment. A once in a lifetime moment for him.
In his hands, he holds a fish. A large fish. It wiggles in the clasp of his fingers. Its mouth suffocates in air as the man’s face beams in a smile. The man’s lips shout his achievement. Despite the words and the fish in his hands, you can tell he thinks it is impossible.
“I just caught a fish,” he yells to everyone on the beach. “I just caught him with my bare hands.”
People stop and turn. Some draw closer to the man and the fish he displays in the racks of his hands. The man had stood in the ocean, looked down, saw the fish, reached down, all unplanned, he said, reached down and grabbed the fish. The fish had apparently become entangled in the discarded line of a fisherman.
It was a lifetime moment for the man, a story he will likely tell for as long as he lives. He is heard telling it again and again later that evening. But for everyone else, it is a moment.
Enough of a moment to stop and look before moving along, but not before watching the man set loose the fish back into the ocean. Entangled line or not, he caught a fish with his bare hands, but, he says, releasing the fish into the ocean, “it doesn’t seem fair to keep him.”
The fish swims away as the people return to their walks, their walks along the mirrored sands of a sky-blue beach.
Dean Poling is an editor with The Valdosta Daily Times.
