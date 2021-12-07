Police: Wreck kills one in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — A traffic accident Tuesday resulted in a fatality in Valdosta.
The wreck too place at 10:42 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 84 and Inner Perimeter Road, a statement from the Valdosta Police Department said.
Police and firefighters responded to the scene.
The police department’s traffic unit is investigating; no more information is being released at the moment, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.