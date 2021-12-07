Police: Wreck kills one in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — A traffic accident Tuesday resulted in a fatality in Valdosta.

The wreck too place at 10:42 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 84 and Inner Perimeter Road, a statement from the Valdosta Police Department said.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene.

The police department’s traffic unit is investigating; no more information is being released at the moment, the statement said.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.

