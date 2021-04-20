Police: Woman struck by vehicle, killed

VALDOSTA — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Saturday, police said in a statement released Tuesday.
At about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, April 17, police responded to the 1200 block of North St. Augustine Road after receiving a call that a woman had been struck while she was crossing the road, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers rendered aid and she was taken to the hospital, where she died, the statement said.
Because the investigation is continuing, no more information has been released, police said Tuesday. Police did not identify the woman.
“Our thoughts go out to the family during this difficult time,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
