Police: Woman rammed car with kids inside

VALDOSTA — A woman was arrested Thursday after ramming her car into a vehicle with children in it earlier in the week.
At 4:43 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a call about vehicle damage, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The vehicle’s owner said earlier in the morning, she was standing outside of her car while it was parked in front of an apartment in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue when another car struck her vehicle while her three children, ages 9 years, 18 months and 6 months, were seated inside.
Detectives determined the act was deliberate and the suspect rammed the car with the kids several times. They obtained arrest warrants on three counts of aggravated assault for intentionally using the car as a weapon, and the suspect — a 22-year-old Valdosta woman — turned herself in, the statement said.
“This offender’s reckless and careless actions endangered the lives of these three small children. We are so thankful that these children were not injured,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.