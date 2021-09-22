Police: Woman hospitalized after shooting in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — A woman was hospitalized after a shooting this week, police said.
At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, police officers and detectives responded to the 1800 block of Eastwind Road after a caller told E911 a woman had been shot, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to her lower extremities and began first aid.
Emergency medical services took the woman to South Georgia Medical Center.
Detectives found the woman knew the suspect in the case and that he was waiting for her outside her home, the statement said.
The woman was in stable condition Tuesday, police said. The investigation is ongoing, the statement said.
People with information about the case should call the Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145 or the tip line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
