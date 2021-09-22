Police: Woman hospitalized after shooting in Valdosta

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cooler. Low 59F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.