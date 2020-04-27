Police warn of possible uptick in car break-ins

VALDOSTA — Police want residents to be extra-careful to protect themselves from automobile break-ins.
Warming weather and kids not in school often adds up to an increase in thefts from automobiles, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
"Items with significant value along with items of almost no value are often taken," the statement said.
The most common entry point into the vehicles is unlocked doors.
"We are asking before leaving your vehicles unattended, remove any items of value and any items that appear to have value such as purses, pocketbooks, bookbags and electronics," according to the VPD statement. "Never leave handguns, rifles, shotguns or any other weapons in your vehicles. These crimes of opportunity can most often be avoided by simply locking your vehicles doors and removing items of value."
Tips from the public are essential in keeping these types of crimes under control, VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.