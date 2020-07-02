Police use taser, K9 to apprehend suspect

VALDOSTA — A man wanted on outstanding warrants has been charged with obstruction of an officer after attempting to flee from custody Wednesday, with police using first a taser and then a K9 unit to apprehend him, according to a police statement.
At 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1600 block of East Park Avenue after a woman calling 911 said a man was in a vehicle and would not get out, according to a statement released Thursday by the Valdosta Police Department.
Officers provided the man with first aid for a cut on his hand. When officers learned the subject had a number of active arrest warrants, one officer tried talking to him and provide first aid while taking him into custody, the statement said.
The suspect pushed the officer out of the way and began to run; another officer used a taser, striking the suspect in the back and causing him to fall, police said.
EMTs responded and took the suspect to South Georgia Medical Center for superficial injuries he sustained in the fall, the statement said.
At the hospital, the suspect tried to flee the emergency room, and an officer tried to grab him. The suspect spit in the officer’s face and took off through the parking lot toward North Ashley Street, according to the police statement.
A police K9 officer told the suspect to stop; when the suspect kept running, the officer released his dog, police said.
The suspect ran into the Heritage House parking lot and jumped on top of a car to evade arrest and refused to get down, but the K9 apprehended him and he was taken into custody, the statement said.
The suspect was treated and released by SGMC and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
Kwame White, 30, residence unknown, has been charged with two counts of felony obstruction of an officer, one count of misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and felony criminal damage to property, in addition to the original warrants, according to the police statement.
“Due to White’s failure to comply with the lawful orders given to him by officers, he created not only further risks of injuries to himself, but he also put officers and citizens in danger,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.