Police unarm assault suspect

VALDOSTA – Police used a taser to unarm a suspect holding a knife, according to a Valdosta Police Department report released this week.
Shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, Lowndes County 911 received a call about a person being assaulted at a 2800 block Caldwell Drive residence. The person said a man was threatening people with a knife, police said.
"When the first officer arrived on the scene, he encountered (a man) arguing with a female on the scene, while holding a large butcher-style knife," police said in a statement. "The officer gave (the man) several verbal commands to drop the knife but (he) refused. The officer deployed his conducted electrical weapon (taser) and energized (the man) causing (him) to drop the knife."
The suspect was arrested.
Xyzavier Matchett, 37, of Valdosta was transported to Lowndes County Jail and is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor obstruction of a law-enforcement officer, police said.
Police located a woman, "bleeding profusely from her face," sitting in a vehicle. Officers noticed facial injuries while administering first aid, police reported. She said the man had assaulted her and held a knife to her throat, according to police.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
“We are so thankful that the citizen called 911 to report this incident. I am proud of the response from our officer who arrived on the scene quickly, controlled the offender and prevented any further assault from occurring," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.