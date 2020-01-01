ADEL – Police are investigating the deaths of two people following a New Year’s Eve shooting at the 300 block of North Adams Street, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation released Wednesday.
The GBI’s Douglas Regional Office was asked to assist the Adel Police Department after the APD received reports of a shooting Tuesday, Dec. 31, via an emergency call.
Upon response, police found Quinten Payne, 34, dead with gunshot wounds, the GBI statement said.
Cody Robinson, 29, later died at the hospital after being transported with gunshot wounds, the statement said.
The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon is conducting the autopsy, which will determine Payne and Robinson’s cause of death, according to the bureau.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Adel Police Department, (229) 896-2224, or the GBI Region 4 office, (912) 389-4103.
