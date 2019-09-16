VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta men were arrested Friday on drug charges after a traffic stop, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers with the department's Power Squad made a traffic stop at 6:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Pineview Drive, the statement said.
During the traffic stop, officers said they smelled marijuana. While speaking with the driver about the odor, he handed marijuana to the officer, according to the statement.
Officers noticed a handgun on the floor of the vehicle within reach of a passenger, the statement said. The handgun was reported stolen earlier this year, according to the statement. Officers also found a small quantity of marijuana beside the handgun.
The driver and passenger were arrested without incident and taken to the Lowndes County Jail, the statement said.
Jarques Williams, 20, is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana while Jacquez McKinney, 19, is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony theft by receiving stolen property, police said.
“The handgun in this case was fully loaded and within easy reach of the offender. Traffic stops are an extremely dangerous part of the job, because officers do not know what they are walking up on. We are grateful our officers were observant and able to get this gun and drugs off the street without anyone being hurt,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
