Police: Teen slain in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — A teenager was shot to death in Valdosta Saturday, police said.
Around 5:10 a.m., someone called E911 to report a shooting at the intersection of West Gordon Street and Lankford Drive, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Officers found a 17-year-old girl in the road with gunshot wounds. Police and bystanders tried to provide first aid until medics arrived, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives have identified a person of interest in this case and the investigation shows that this is an isolated incident, the statement said.
Police said no more information will be provided at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police department’s Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.