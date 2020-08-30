Police: Teen slain in Bemiss Road parking lot

VALDOSTA — A teenager was shot to death early Sunday in a Bemiss Road parking lot, according to police.
At about 2 a.m., officers responded to a 2100 block Bemiss Road parking lot, after receiving 911 calls about a shooting, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
They found a 19-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound and administered first aid until EMS arrived.
The teen was taken to South Georgia Medical Center but was pronounced dead at the hospital, the statement said.
Detectives and crime scene personnel began an investigation, which is continuing, and witnesses are being interviewed, police said.
Police did not release the identity of the teen.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the police Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145 or the tip line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
