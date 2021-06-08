Police: Teen dies in Valdosta wreck

VALDOSTA — A teenager was killed in an early morning crash Tuesday, police said.
At about 3:20 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of East Hill Avenue near the intersection with Mildred Street in reference to a single-vehicle accident, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement.
Officers found the driver and two passengers injured; one of the passengers — Destiny C. Brown, 19, of Valdosta — was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The other two occupants of the car were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing and no more information is being released at the moment, police said Tuesday.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Ms. Brown,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.