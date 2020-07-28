Police: Suspect attacks officer with taser

VALDOSTA — A suspect attacked a police officer with the officer’s own taser Tuesday, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
At 3:22 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Kimberly Drive after a woman called 911 about a dispute, the statement said. The woman claimed a man was trying to set her vehicle on fire.
The first officer on the scene saw a man assaulting the woman, and the officer ran into the house to stop the attack, police said.
Police said in the prepared statement the suspect fought with the officer, resisting arrest while assaulting him, and tried to grab the officer’s handgun.
The suspect grabbed the officer’s taser and “deployed it towards the officer,” the police statement said. The officer was still able to grab the suspect, who punched the officer in the head; the officer held on to the suspect until more police arrived, the statement said.
The victim told other responding officers the suspect had grabbed her around the neck, dragged her through the house and choked her.
Adam Nolff, 23, of Valdosta was jailed on charges of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated assault on a police officer, felony obstruction of an officer, felony criminal attempt to commit arson and felony removing or attempting to remove a weapon from an officer, the police statement said.
The officer was taken to South Georgia Medical Center for evaluation, where he was released, while the woman was treated on the scene by EMS for superficial injuries.
“I am so proud of our officer who put his own life at risk when he saw this victim being assaulted. We are appreciative of all the local law enforcement officers who responded when our officer called for assistance and assisted in taking this offender into custody,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
