Police: Stolen vehicle found, man charged

VALDOSTA — Authorities made an arrest Saturday after locating a car they believe had been stolen in Florida, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
At 9:56 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue where a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of West Palm Beach Florida had been located. Officers officers said the vehicle was in the parking lot of a motel, the statement said.
While investigating the case, authorities said a man left a motel room and started walking away from the officers. As the officers approached, the suspect ran from them, ignoring orders to stop, according to the statement. The suspect was caught but tried to resist arrest, police said. He was found to be carrying a BB gun and had the key to the stolen car, the statement said.
Saif Hamtini, 29, was taken to the Lowndes County Jail and charged with two counts of theft by bringing stolen property into Georgia (felony) and obstruction of an officer (misdemeanor), according to the police statement.
“Our officers did a great job getting this offender off the streets most likely preventing him from committing further crimes. The way he was carrying this BB gun like it was a real gun, leads us to believe that he had the intent to commit more crimes,” said police Lt. Scottie Johns.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
