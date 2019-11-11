VALDOSTA — A traffic stop Saturday led to three arrests and the recovery of a stolen handgun, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
At 9:18 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop after an officer smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from a vehicle, according to a police department statement.
One of the suspects had a warrant for his arrest from Tifton, the statement said. When officers searched the vehicle, they found two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen in Tifton, along with marijuana, the statement said.
Tijah Walker, 21, of Tifton is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property; Dajour White, 22, of Tifton is charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana; and Lazarian Walker, 23, of Tifton was arrested on the warrant, according to the statement.
The three were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
