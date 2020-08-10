Police: Shoplifting incident turns into meth bust

VALDOSTA — What began as a shoplifting arrest spiraled into a number of felony charges against a suspect Saturday, according to Valdosta police.
At 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a store in the Valdosta Mall on a shoplifting report, a statement from the Valdosta Police Department said.
When the officer arrived on the scene, store personnel said the suspect had concealed a pair of socks, valued at $26, in his waistband.
As the officer began to take the suspect into custody, he located a handgun and a paper bag, which police say contained 28.3 grams of methamphetamine in the suspect’s pockets, the statement said.
The suspect pushed the officer out of the way in an attempt to avoid arrest, but the officer was able to grab him and take him into custody, according to the statement.
Brandon Spires, 29, of Quitman was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, where he is charged with misdemeanor shoplifting, felony obstruction of an officer, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony trafficking in methamphetamine, according to the police report.
“Our officer did a great job controlling the offender and ensuring that he was taken into custody. This is a good example of how our officers may be responding to one type of call, but it can quickly change when they get on the scene,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
