VALDOSTA — With former President Donald Trump calling for protests if he is indicted in current grand jury proceedings in New York, Valdosta-area law enforcement officials say they are not aware of any trouble brewing in the Lowndes County area.
Trump is being investigated by the grand jury over claims involving hush money paid to a porn star who claims she had an extramarital affair with him before he became president.
Court proceedings in Manhattan were disrupted Tuesday by a bomb threat involving a separate fraud case involving Trump. New York City police have begun taking additional precautions against any possible violent outbreaks.
In Valdosta, Police Chief Leslie Manahan said her department is not aware of any threats of disturbances.
“We monitor intelligence bulletins and communicate with the FBI on information they receive on protests or riots,” she said. “We prepare and train regularly for any issues that could arise from protests.”
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said he, too, was unaware of any threats looming in the area over Trump protests.
“If there were protests, I’m sure they would be peaceful,” he said.
