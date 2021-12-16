Police seek McDonald's armed robbery suspect

VALDOSTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect.
At 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to McDonald’s, 715 S. Patterson St., after someone in the drive-through lane called, saying they had seen a possible robbery, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
The caller saw a man wearing all black and carrying a handgun run behind the front counter before fleeing the restaurant on foot.
When officers arrived, they spoke with an employee who confirmed the restaurant had been robbed.
The suspect has been described as a Black male, about 30, short in stature and medium build. Police said the suspect was wearing a black ski mask and all-black clothing. The police department provided The Times with a picture of the suspect taken from a surveillance video.
Authorities ask anyone with knowledge about this crime to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
