VALDOSTA — Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide from January.
At 8:14 p.m., Jan. 15, officers were sent to the 2000 block of Fawnridge Road after a 911 caller said he came home and found a vehicle had hit a tree in his front yard, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The caller said the car’s driver was not responsive.
Police said they found a 19-year-old male dead inside the car.
The victim was identified as Camari Brown, 19, a Valdosta High School senior.
The case was investigated as a homicide due to evidence found at the scene, police statement.
Authorities ask anyone with any information about this case to contact Detective Heather Turner at (229) 293-3123 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091. Tips may also be sent on line at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.
