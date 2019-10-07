Police seek armed robbery suspect

VALDOSTA – County and city authorities are searching for a man believed to have committed four armed robberies, according to Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
Paulk said the man has continuously robbed the same food delivery business in the last 90 days.
The sheriff said the man is a black male possibly between 35-40 years old and drives a small white car, possibly an Altima.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, (229) 671-2900, or the Valdosta Police Department, (229) 293-3091.
