Police seek 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect

VALDOSTA — Police want the public’s help finding a suspect in the shooting death of a teenager Saturday in Valdosta.
Around 5:10 a.m., someone called E911 to report a shooting at the intersection of West Gordon Street and Lankford Drive, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Officers found DaNedra Sessoms, 17, in the road with gunshot wounds. Police and bystanders tried to provide first aid until medics arrived, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.
A suspect known to Sessoms shot her and fled the scene in a vehicle, which he soon abandoned before fleeing on foot, police said.
Detectives obtained warrants for Kendrick Mitchell, 17, of Valdosta on the charges of felony murder, felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Mitchell’s whereabouts are unknown. Police described him as a 17-year-old male, 5’10” tall, weighing about 160 pounds with his hair in short dreadlocks.
Police said he is armed and dangerous; anyone with information about the shooting should call 911.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Miss Sessoms’ family, while they grieve the loss of this young lady who had her life ahead of her,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
