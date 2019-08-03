Police: Search continues for Homerville robbery suspect

HOMERVILLE — Police in Homerville are continuing to search for an “armed and dangerous” burglary suspect with ties to Valdosta, the city’s police chief said Thursday.
Brad Rashad Collins, 19, is wanted on charges of burglary, robbery and violation of probation, said Detective Derrek Manning of the Homerville Police Department.
A man entered a home in the 100 block of Carswell Circle in Homerville on June 28 and committed “strongarm robbery” against a person as well as burglary, the detective said.
Police still don’t know Collins exact whereabouts, though they believe he is somewhere in Lowndes County, Homerville Police Chief David Hanson said.
“We have been trying to reach him through his family members, but now he’s not even returning their calls,” he said.
Warren Randolph Johnson Jr. is charged with burglary (party to the crime) and robbery (party to the crime) in connection to the case, Manning said.
Manning described Collins as a black male of slender build, 6-foot-2, weighing 162 pounds.
Authorities ask anyone with information on Collins’ whereabouts to call the Homerville Police Department, (912) 487-5306.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
