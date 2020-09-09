Police probe Tuesday shooting death; third Valdosta homicide in past couple weeks

VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a shooting death that took place Tuesday night.
The incident marks the third shooting death in the Valdosta area in the past week and a half.
At 8:24 p.m. Tuesday, officers were sent to the 700 block of North Forrest Street following a 911 call about someone who had been shot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers found Jarvez Miller, 28, of Valdosta with gunshot wounds, the statement said.
Police provided first aid until EMTs arrived; Miller was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Detectives and crime lab personnel responded and began an investigation, which police said is being treated as a homicide.
"At this time, we do not have any evidence or information that our three homicides that have occurred in the past two weeks are related," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Johnnie Malachi, a 19-year-old Valdosta resident, was shot and killed outside of a Bemiss Road business in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 30. Authorities are looking for a suspect.
Lawrence Franklin, 21, of Valdosta was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center Monday, Sept. 7, after police found him on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a gunshot wound to the torso, authorities reported. At 3:24 a.m. Monday, police responded to 911 reports of a person being shot outside of a business on the 100 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police are looking for a suspect.
Both of the earlier cases occurred in business parking lots and dozens of people left the scenes as police arrived.
Anyone with any information on these cases should contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations, (229) 293-3145; or the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
