Police probe Salvation Army burglary

VALDOSTA — Authorities are investigating a burglary at a Salvation Army center in Valdosta that interrupted some of the organization’s operations for a few days.
Police officers headed for the Salvation Army community center, 320 Smithland Place, at 8:30 a.m. Monday, a Valdosta Police Department statement said. Employees found someone had gone into the building, stolen several items and did more than $500 in damage, the statement said.
A police report said the break-in took place between 5 p.m. Sunday and 8:28 a.m. Monday.
Two flatscreen televisions were taken, Salvation Army Captain Tasha Thomas said.
The center’s “day room” had to be closed for two days, she said. The Salvation Army runs a men’s shelter elsewhere in the city which is open overnight; during the day, its occupants are sent to the day room in the Smithland Place building, Thomas said.
A meeting of Narcotics Anonymous that normally takes place at the building on Mondays had to be canceled as well, she said.
“Our food aid, our emergency financial aid, we essentially had to shut our programs down for two days,” Thomas said.
As of Wednesday, the Salvation Army was “back on track” with its programs, she said.
Police are investigating the case. Thomas provided The Times with a clip from a security camera showing a man wearing a cleaning bucket on his head recorded during the incident.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.