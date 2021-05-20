Police: Pedestrian killed in Valdosta

VALDOSTA — A pedestrian was killed in an accident on River Street Wednesday, police said.
At 10:57 p.m., officers and traffic accident investigators headed to the 500 block of River Street after E911 received a call about an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, a Valdosta Police Department said.
Officers found the pedestrian with visible injuries and unresponsive, the statement said.
Alvin H. Kemp, 63, of Valdosta, was declared dead at the scene, police said
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Kemp,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
The investigation continues; no more information is being released at this time, police said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
