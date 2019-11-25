VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta teens were jailed following the recovery of a stolen vehicle Sunday, according to police.
At 2:20 a.m., the owner of the vehicle reported finding it in the 1700 block of North Ashley Street, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department. An off-duty police officer was nearby and stopped the vehicle before it could leave the area.
Patrol officers arrived and were able to detain two suspects without incident. They found a handgun which had been reported stolen in the vehicle, police said.
Anthony Dyal, 19, of Valdosta was charged with possession of tools for the commission of a crime (felony) and theft by receiving stolen property (felony); Mordecai Lilley, 17, of Valdosta was charged with two counts of theft by receiving stolen property (felony), possession of tools for the commission of a crime (felony) and fugitive from justice (felony), the statement said. Lilley had an active arrest warrant out of Florida for aggravated assault, according to police.
The pair were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
“The victim, in this case, acted quickly which gave our officers the time needed to get these two criminals off of the street (and) hold them accountable for their actions,” Police Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
