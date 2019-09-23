Police: One killed in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Melody Lane in the middle of the day Monday, resulting in one death.
At 1:30 p.m., police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Mary Street on a 911 call saying two people had been shot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The two people were in a car and police removed them from the vehicle to provide first aid; firefighters and EMS arrived as well, the statement said.
An 18-year-old Valdosta resident was declared dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner William Lawhorn, according to a coroner’s office statement. The other person in the car was taken to South Georgia Medical Center. Personnel from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene.
Investigators determined the pair were shot while traveling in the 1100 block of Melody Lane; evidence at this location was found confirming the shooting took place there, the police statement said.
Valdosta State University sent out a text alert to staff and students advising them to avoid the area around “West and Mary streets” until the scene was cleared.
Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families at this time. This is a horrible and unnecessary incident. We hope that the community will come forward with any information that they have,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
If anyone has any information about this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
