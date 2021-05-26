Police: One injured, one arrested in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA — One man is in good condition at the hospital and another is in jail following a shooting Sunday, police said.
At 1:05 p.m., police responded to the 1500 block of East Park Avenue after someone called E911 to report a shooting, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement released Wednesday.
Officers found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg and gave him first aid before EMS arrived and he was taken to South Georgia Medical Center. The man was listed in good condition Wednesday, police said.
An investigation turned up a suspect, and detectives and Power Squad Unit personnel located the suspect at his home; he tried to flee but was apprehended, the police said.
Terry McMillan, 21, of Valdosta was jailed and charged with felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the police statement said.
“Our officers and detectives did an excellent job investigating this case to quickly identify the offender and hold him accountable for his actions,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
