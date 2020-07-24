Police: Officer injured while breaking up fight

VALDOSTA — Two men and two women were arrested early Friday after police tried breaking up a fight, resulting in an officer being injured, police said.
At about 2:55 a.m., police were patrolling the area of the 100 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Drive due to complaints of loud music and crowds in a restaurant parking lot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers said they saw two men fighting; as police tried to break up the fight, they fell to the ground with the two men, the statement said.
Authorities said a woman began kicking the people on the ground, and as officers tried to detain the two men and move the crowd away, another woman pushed an officer in the chest.
One officer’s knee was injured when she fell to the ground with the two men, the statement said.
Shaquille Oliver, 25, Geoge Smith, 21, and Fredreka Jackson, 21, all of Valdosta, are charged with affray, while Destiny Brown, 18, also of Valdosta, is charged with obstruction of an officer, according to the police statement.
“While our officers were trying to control this situation, they met a lot of resistance from the crowd. Our officers were cursed at and threatened, just for doing their jobs,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information comes to light.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
