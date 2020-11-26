VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department Investigative Bureau asks the public help in keeping the community safe during the holidays.
"Residents have played a vital role in crime prevention by providing crime tips that have helped solve past and present crimes and help prevent future criminal activity," police said in a statement.
Theft of packages could be a bigger problem this year due in part to COVID-19, and Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan offers some tips to avoid porch piracy.
“We know that due to the pandemic, there will be an increase in the number of packages delivered to your home. These may be left unattended for hours, leaving them vulnerable to possibly being stolen,” Manahan said. “We encourage all of our residents to invest in security systems or camera doorbells. These devices will not prevent crimes, but it does help during investigations and allows homeowners to keep an eye on their packages until they can return home to bring them inside.”
Additional tips for package delivery include:
– If ordering something online, sign up for delivery alerts/pick up packages immediately. If allowed, have packages delivered to the workplace.
– Have package delivered to the home of a relative or friend that you know will be home.
– Utilize ship-to-store options
– Request packages be signed for or ask the carrier to place the package somewhere out of open view.
“We hope that our community remembers to support our local businesses this year. These business owners are our neighbors, friends and a big part of our community. We want the community to feel safe shopping local still and remember social distancing measures,” Manahan said.
When out shopping, remember:
– Never, ever leave the vehicle unlocked. Do not leave anything in plain sight inside vehicle. Park in a well-lit area when shopping and pay attention to surroundings walking to and from vehicle.
– Place all purchased items in the trunk and take them home as soon as possible.
– Have keys ready to open car door when returning to vehicle, and immediately lock car doors upon entering vehicle.
– Stay alert and be aware of surroundings and the people around you. Trust your instincts. There is safety in numbers. Walk to the parking lot area with other shoppers.
– Protect purse or wallet at all times. Never leave these items unattended in a shopping cart, vehicle or baby stroller. Don’t carry large sums of cash or extra credit/debit cards. Keep a master list in a safe place at home of all credit/debit cards and the credit card companies’ contact number if cards are lost or stolen.
– Residents should be cautious when it comes to home or business security during the holiday season. Keep doors and windows locked. If an alarm system is available, use it. Don’t leave empty boxes on trash piles, as they advertise items that may be inside the home.
Additional holiday safety tips can be found at the National Safety Council website at www.nsc.org/holiday-safety-tips.
"It is important to remember that crime prevention is a two-way street between law enforcement and the community," police said. "Those who are willing to provide these tips have the option to remain anonymous."
When providing information about criminal activity, police ask people be as detailed as possible. Give as much information about the crime, such as the people involved, the location, the time and date the crime occurred, and any other information to help solve the crime effectively.
To report any criminal activity, call the VPD tip line, (229) 293-3091.
