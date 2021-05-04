Police: Man killed in collision

VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a Monday accident that left one person dead.
At about 10:30 a.m., officers and traffic accident investigators headed to the 1700 block of Old Clyattville Road after someone called E911 about a two-vehicle collision, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Officers provided first aid until those injured were taken to the hospital.
William Marcus Bonner, the driver of one of the vehicles, died, the statement said.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Mr. Bonner,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
