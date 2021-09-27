Police: Man dies in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA — A man died after a shooting incident Sunday, police said.
At about 7:25 p.m., officers headed to the 1200 block of West Savannah Avenue after E911 received calls about a shooting, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Police found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound and began administering first aid.
The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he died, the statement said.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Police ask people with information about the shooting to call the Bureau of Investigative Services, (229) 293-3145, or the crime tip line, (229) 293-3091.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.